Human Settlements MEC leads handover of title deeds in Umlazi

By Khethukuthula Xulu

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements MEC Sipho Nkosi led the largest title

deed handover in Umlazi, south of Durban, as part of the ongoing settlements’ title deeds Tuesday cam-

paign.

The campaign started in September and, since then, almost 3 255 title deeds have been handed over to communities in the eThekwini, Nquthu, Msunduzi, KwaDukuza, Newcastle and Alfred Duma municipalities.

On Tuesday, Nkosi handed more than 1 453 beneficiaries, from various sections, their security of tenure documentation.

He was joined by deputy mayor Zandile Myeni, as well as the human settlements and infrastructure services committee chairperson councillor, Themba Mvubu, and local ward councillors.

Nkosi said when the minister of Human Settlements gave the instruction that the rollout of title deeds should commence, KZN decided to designate Tuesdays as title deeds day, which sees the Department of Human Settlements embarking on a sustained title deed handover programme, in an effort to fast-track the issuing of title-deeds to eligible beneficiaries of the department’s housing stock built before and after 1994.

Instead of rolling out the programme in one day we decided it will be more effective if we dedicate this day of the week to visit different communities to hand over the deeds, we will do this until the end of this financial year.

He said this campaign was not only promoting land and property ownership but it was also in line with the Freedom Charter.

“The people who were moved to the townships during the apartheid regime were not given deeds, we are rectifying that.”

Nkosi added that this campaign also presented some challenges; he said it was sad that some beneficiaries had died and the rightful heirs have not come forward to claim the deeds.