Human skeleton found near Verulam, Durban

Witness Reporter

A human skeleton dressed in grey-blue faded trousers was discovered by locals in Everest Heights, near Verulam, on Wednesday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the human skeletal remains were found in overgrown vegetation on Gemini Crescent.

Rusa said they were called out to the scene at approximately 11:29 am after a passerby made the discovery.

“On arrival, reaction officers were led approximately 20m from the road into overgrown vegetation where the skeleton dressed in grey/blue faded trousers was located.

“A red t-shirt and a humerus (upper arm bone) were found nearly a meter away,” said Rusa’s Prem Balram.

According to Rusa, the skeleton was missing parts of a foot.

“The race and sex of the deceased cannot be determined,” Rusa said.