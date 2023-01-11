News

News

Witness Reporter
1 minute read
11 Jan 2023
13:19

Human skeleton found near Verulam, Durban

Witness Reporter

Reaction officers could not determine the race and sex of the deceased.

Human remains found in in overgrown vegetation on Gemini Crescent. Photo: Rusa
Human remains found in in overgrown vegetation on Gemini Crescent. Photo: Rusa

A human skeleton dressed in grey-blue faded trousers was discovered by locals in Everest Heights, near Verulam, on Wednesday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the human skeletal remains were found in overgrown vegetation on Gemini Crescent.

ALSO READ | KZN cop allegedly shot and killed two people

Rusa said they were called out to the scene at approximately 11:29 am after a passerby made the discovery.

“On arrival, reaction officers were led approximately 20m from the road into overgrown vegetation where the skeleton dressed in grey/blue faded trousers was located.

“A red t-shirt and a humerus (upper arm bone) were found nearly a meter away,” said Rusa’s Prem Balram.

READ MORE
Three arrested for selling fraudulent proof of residence letters

According to Rusa, the skeleton was missing parts of a foot.

“The race and sex of the deceased cannot be determined,” Rusa said.

Read more on these topics