Human skull found in Durban residents’ yard

Witness Reporter

Residents in Amanzimyama, Durban, were shocked to discover a human skull in their yard on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement released by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the residents discovered the skull, which appeared to be dislocated.

According to the homeowner, two of his three dogs have a tendency of exiting the yard through a hole in the fence to forage in a dense bush next to the property,” read the statement.

The residents believe that the dogs located the skull and returned to the yard with it while they were asleep.