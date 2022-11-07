Hundreds arrested in Umgungundlovu District

Lethiwe Makhanya

Over one hundred people were arrested during ongoing multidisciplinary operations that were conducted over the weekend in the Umgungundlovu District.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the operation was held from Friday until Saturday.

He said a total of 112 people were arrested.

“The suspects were arrested for being in contravention of the Immigration Act, robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, house breaking and theft, assault GBH, possession of stolen motor vehicle, fraud, malicious damage to property, theft, and road traffic violations.

“The arrested suspects will appear before their local magistrates courts on Monday,” he said.

Gwala said the police operations are continuing with other law enforcement agencies.