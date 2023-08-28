Hundreds left destitute after strong winds wreak havoc in KZN’s Zululand District

By Witness Reporter

Hundreds of people were left destitute after severe weather in the Zululand district of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The KZN disaster management team initiated relief efforts to assist those affected by the destructive winds that wreaked havoc across three municipalities within the Zululand District Municipality on Friday.

These winds left hundreds of people homeless in various areas under the districts including in the Abaqulusi Local Municipality – Vryheid, Ulundi Local Municipality, and eDumbe Local Municipality.

ALSO READ | El Niño weather phenomenon will not be a-‘maizing’ for farmers

Two schools, Mongowenzeni Primary and Bantubaningi High, were also impacted.

The KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta) said preliminary reports from their teams indicate that over 130 houses were destroyed across the three municipalities, with 22 of them being completely destroyed.

More than 700 individuals were affected by this unfortunate incident, and only four of them were left without homes. The department said these individuals chose to seek temporary shelter with their relatives.

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

The disaster teams, which have been on-site since Friday, have distributed relief materials including blankets, food parcels, and plastic sheets.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Severe weather event engulfs Inanda and Phoenix, Durban

Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi commended the disaster teams for their swift response and the assistance they have provided.

“It is regrettable that the prolonged adverse weather patterns have led to significant damages, including the complete destruction of some homes. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those who have lost their properties.

“As a department, we have coordinated efforts with other departments and social partners, including Social Development, Education, and Human Settlements, to offer assistance where needed. Our disaster teams will complete assessments and profiles to determine the appropriate governmental intervention,” said Sithole-Moloi.