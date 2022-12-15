Hundreds of homeowners waiting decades for title deeds

Witness Reporter

Hundreds of homeowners in Copesville have been waiting for over three decades for the title deeds for their homes.

According to Evelyn Sukharia, a resident whose family has lived in the area for over 30 years, there are over 100 residents who are still waiting for their title deeds.

ALSO READ | More displaced flood victims moved to new homes

Sukharia said they have been in contact with the Department of Human Settlements over the years, but are yet to receive their title deeds.

We have communicated with them via telephone. However, all they tell us is that the title deed has not arrived from the attorneys.

According to Sukharia, this lack of urgency has had a great impact on elderly residents who are still waiting for their title deeds.

The impact is daunting to say the least, as my father is 79 years old. He has invested hard-earned money into the premises to make life comfortable for us all. A lot of the other residents are also elderly now and require assistance to help them get their title deeds.

Thirty-three years is a long time for the people of Copesville to be waiting for something that holds great significance for them.

Selvaranie Kisten, who moved into her house with her husband Soobramoney 30 years ago, said that they have been waiting for over 10 years for the title deed.

Kisten said she went to the Department of Human Settlements and was told the deeds were with the municipality and that she must wait.

I am worried about what is happening and I don’t know how to move forward,” said Kisten.

Matthew Chetty, who has lived in Copesville for 27 years, said he is extremely disheartened by the department.

I will be very happy once I receive my title deed. It means that my children will have some sort of security.

Chetty added that when he contacted the department last month, he was told that there was a mix-up with the addresses and he now has to wait even longer.

Department of Human settlements

Mbulelo Baloyi, spokesperson for the KZN Department of Human Settlements, said that the only outstanding title deeds for Copesville residents are cases where there are disagreements between family members, wherein the original registered beneficiary had since died and their estate had not been wound up.