Husband accused of killing local gospel singer denied bail

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The man charged with the murder of well-known local gospel singer Delana Rawlins on Wednesday lost his bail appeal in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Ian Rawlins is alleged to have killed his wife on May 13, in Ashburton, by shooting her about 12 times.

He was denied bail by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court in June and appealed the refusal.

ALSO READ | Updated | Murder accused Rawlins denied bail

It is alleged that on the day of the murder Delana had attended a family function where she got into an altercation with her estranged husband.

She left the function with another family member and was apparently followed by Rawlins. He reportedly stopped the car and pulled her out, before shooting her.

On Wednesday, the court gallery was packed with family members, friends and men fighting domestic abuse who went to court to support the family.

Pietermaritzburg high court acting judge Vershan Moodley said there was nothing wrong with the judgment of the magistrate who denied Rawlins bail.

He said there were no substantial circumstances that were presented by the accused during the bail application.

There were matters that were not dealt with during the bail application. The strength of the state’s case was never dealt with. There were no further submissions about how being kept in prison will impact the children he is supporting or the mothers financially.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg gospel singer killed ‘over outfit’

Moodley added that there are few important facts that were missed during the cross examination of the investigating officer, who was testifying in the initial bail application in the magistrate’s court.

The magistrate who denied him bail said at the time that after the incident, Rawlins was only concerned about his wellbeing since he decided to call his lawyer, instead of calling for help for his wife.

He added that Rawlins can be classified as someone with violent tendencies because there are assault cases that were previously opened by his wife, but later withdrawn. These cases were not disputed during the bail application.

After the high court judgment, family and friends went outside court and started ululating and hugging each other.

Delana’s mother Wendy Hammond, who was seen smiling and dancing outside court, told The Witness that she is pleased with the high court’s decision.

This is what we have been praying for and today we got the results. Now we are looking forward to the trial and I cannot wait for this case to be over and done with.

“I am so happy and I will have a nice Christmas knowing he is behind bars,” she said.

ALSO READ | Family appoints top lawyer to probe murder of Karen Turner

Men Fighting Domestic Abuse spokesperson Craig Freese, who also supported Delana’s family said, “We will stand by the family and support them throughout the trial.”