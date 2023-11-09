Husband killed, wife injured in shooting at Durban home

By Witness Reporter

A man was shot dead and his wife was injured in a shooting at their home in Berea, Durban, on Wednesday evening.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident happened just after 7.30 pm on York Avenue.

“Paramedics found a husband and a wife who had been shot and assaulted multiple times.

“The [man] believed to be in his thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene.

“His wife had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her arms and was assaulted.”

The woman was stabilized at the scene before being taken to hospital.

At this stage, Jamieson said the events leading up to the shooting are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.