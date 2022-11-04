Hydropower plans for Harry Gwala

Andile Moshoeshoe

The Harry Gwala District Municipality has its sights set on generating its own electricity through hydropower with opportunities available for green energy solutions, including hydrogen.

The municipality has secured close to R2 billion in funding for the project.

This week presentations were made to council about the project in the presence of Cogta deputy minister Obed Bapela, who visited the Harry Gwala District.

Bapela’s visit was to examine the district’s water and sanitation infrastructure to determine if it is capable of accommodating the project.

Investors made presentations on the possibilities of establishing renewable energy sites in the district through the use of water and were further taken on a tour to visit and observe its water treatment plants and other water infrastructure to assess whether the district has the necessary capacity to embark on the plans.

The municipality wants to use its water and sanitation infrastructure to generate electricity, nitrogen and fertiliser.