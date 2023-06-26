‘I am a man but Home Affairs pictures me as a woman’

By Mandisa Mchunu

Asanda Sifundo Mdlalose is struggling to further his studies or find employment because Home Affairs has his identity information attached to a woman’s photo.

In 2021, the 21-year-old Mdlalose said he applied for a green identity book in his home town at Umlazi GG section Home Affairs. He said when he received his ID, it was correct and had his photo in it.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg woman and her son become victims of identity theft

“The issue began when I tried to open a bank account with my ID and that is when I learned that my identity information has a photo of a woman instead of mine.

I went back to Home Affairs and asked them to fix this error. They told me to come back after a month. However, when I went back after that, I was presented with the same error. They then told me to visit the Isipingo Home Affairs.

“When I got there, they also told me their system showed that my ID still had the young woman’s photo,” he said.

Mdlalose said the same woman was behind him in line for taking pictures for their IDs.

ALSO READ | ‘Walking for the youth of South Africa’

Since then, Mdlalose has been trying to access his father’s trust funds to further his studies without success because their system reflects a photo of a woman in his identity information.

“Both my parents have died and I live with my two younger brothers and an older sister, who is a graduate but unemployed. We are barely making ends meet.

“My sister supports us with the money she gets from piecemeal jobs. I also tried to find employment or access the unemployment grant, but have failed,” he said.

Two years have passed without the issue being resolved.

Eventually Mdlalose was assisted by an Isipingo Home Affairs employee who took his matter up to at least get him a smart ID card.

I got my smart card on June 13 this year. However, I went to Pietermaritzburg to check if I can now access the trust fund but I was presented with the same predicament. They said my identity information still shows a woman instead of me and they cannot grant me access to the funds.

The young woman on his ID is Owami Ndleko and he has been in contact with her ever since this issue began. When Ndleko was contacted she confirmed that she was aware of the issue.

She said that she has not been affected in any way because when she received her ID there was no error.

Ndleko said she was studying last year and did not encounter any problems with her ID during the course of her application.

Home affairs

Home Affairs provincial manager Cyril Mncwabe said he was not aware of the matter until The Witness contacted him about it.

ALSO READ | Sharp rise in identity theft

He asked to be forwarded all the details of the complainant and the person who assisted Mdlalose in acquiring his smart card.