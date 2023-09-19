‘I was present in spirit,’ Zulu King tells Buthelezi family

By Clive Ndou

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Monday visited the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in KwaPhindangene, near Ulundi, to pay His Majesty’s last respects.

The Zulu nation prime minister was buried on Saturday.

Buthelezi, whose role was to advise King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on important matters involving the Zulu nation, had at the time of his death over a week ago fallen out with the King.

The fallout between the King and Buthelezi was largely as a result of their failure to reach an agreement on who should chair the Ingonyama Trust Board (IBT), which controls about 2,8 million hectares of KwaZulu-Natal land presided over by traditional leaders.

While it is King Misuzulu’s prerogative to appoint the ITB chairperson, Buthelezi strongly felt that long-serving ITB chairperson Jerome Ngwenya should continue presiding over the board.

In the end, the King resolved to replace Ngwenya with Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela.

Shortly before his death, Buthelezi revealed that King Misuzulu verbally abused him during one of the meetings where the ITB matter was being discussed.

Some of Buthelezi’s family members believe that the strained relationship he had with the King was partly to blame for his death as it affected his health.

Addressing mourners who had gone to Buthelezi’s Kwaphindangene home to comfort the family following his death, Buthelezi’s daughter, Princess Phumzile, said the late prime minister spent his last days as a “heartbroken” man.

My father was someone who always spoke the truth and said, ‘if I can just take off my shirt, you would see how thin I am because of Isilo [the King]. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat’,” she said.

While Buthelezi’s role as the Zulu nation prime minister was below that of the Zulu King, it was Buthelezi who crafted the Ingonyama Trust Act.

The Act placed the 2,8 hectares of KZN land under the control of the King — an arrangement unique to KZN as other traditional leaders in other provinces have no control over land within their jurisdiction.

However, despite the tensions between King Misuzulu and Buthelezi when he was alive, Buthelezi’s family members welcomed the King during his visit to their Kwaphindangene home.

Addressing the family, King Misuzulu described Buthelezi as a “great leader and committed family man”.

Now that he is departed, I urge you to continue in his footsteps,” he added.

For cultural reasons, King Misuzulu did not attend Buthelezi’s funeral on Saturday.

Zulu Royal Family customs forbids the King from attending funerals. Despite his absence from the funeral the King told Buthelezi’s family members that he was present “in spirit”.

The media did a good job in broadcasting the funeral. I followed the entire proceedings on television. My heart was with you throughout the whole process

With Buthelezi’s death, the process to fill the vacant Zulu prime minister position will soon begin.

While University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko said it was the King who had the last say on who becomes the next Zulu nation prime minister, she stressed that the King did not have the luxury to appoint “just anyone”.

It has to be someone with certain qualities. It has to be a person who commands respect within the Zulu nation, particularly the respect of amabutho [Zulu regiments].

“While there is currently no time-frame, the process to identify the right replacement is expected to start unfolding,” she said