Icy weekend ahead for KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

Residents of KZN should once again brace for another rainy, cold weekend, which seems to have become the norm, lately.

South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for most parts of the province, with cold conditions expected to continue until Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours are expected in most parts of KZN on Saturday, leading to localised flooding of low-lying bridges and damage to infrastructure,” said Saws. It added that the weather was only expected to clear up on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | The weather crystal ball isn’t looking that good for anglers this weekend

Those citizens heading to the outdoors on Saturday night to watch the Springboks attempt to claim their record fourth Webb Ellis Trophy, should brace for rainy and stormy conditions throughout the majority of Saturday.

Pietermaritzburg residents will experience a maximum of 19 degrees celsius, with rain showers expected in the morning on Saturday, as well as showers and thundershowers predicted for the afternoon and evening.

The icy and cold conditions are expected to continue on Sunday, with a maximum of 11 degrees, and rain and thundershowers predicted for the entire day.

ALSO READ | Amashova riders brave weather

We can only hope that the Springboks capture the gold on Saturday and light up a gloomy Sunday.