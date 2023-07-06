Icy weekend ahead, possible snowfall over KZN Drakensberg

By Nompilo Kunene

Get your heaters and hot-water bottles ready for the freezing weekend ahead.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of cold temperatures expected over most parts of the country this weekend.

Temperatures in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to drop lower than 11°C in some parts, with possible snow over the Drakensberg and at Van Reenen’s Pass.

Cold front

The weather office said a strong cold front is expected to reach the Western Cape on Friday evening and move eastwards, affecting KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The cold front is expected to result in rain as well as strong winds, cold temperatures, damaging waves and some snow.

The cold front, currently situated to the south-west of South Africa (see figure 1) is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Friday evening.

The weather office said this front is anticipated to result in showers and rain from Friday afternoon in the south-western parts of the Western Cape, spreading to the Northern and Eastern Cape on Saturday, reaching the eastern parts of both KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga by Sunday.

Figure 1: Colour satellite image showing the cold front currently positioned south-west of South Africa (July 6 at noon). Image: Eumetsat (2023)

A significant drop in temperature is expected over the extreme western parts of the country on Friday, spreading eastwards on Saturday.

Snow expected in Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KZN

These cold to very cold temperatures will reach the eastern parts of the country by Sunday. Along with the drop in temperatures is the possibility of snowfall in the high-lying areas over southern Namakwa and the interior of the Western Cape overnight on Friday, spreading to the mountains in the Eastern Cape and southern Drakensberg by Monday. Disruptive snowfall is possible in places.

Strong winds will also accompany the front this weekend, reaching near-gale-force along the coast. Damaging waves are expected along the southwest coast on Friday evening, spreading eastwards.