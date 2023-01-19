IEB schools bag bragging rights with 100% matric pass rates

Witness Reporter

More IEB schools in Pietermaritzburg and the Midlands are celebrating a 100% pass rate for the class of 2022.

The matriculants, who persevered through some of the country’s most challenging times in the past three years of their schooling, said they kept their heads high and focused on getting great results with the help of their schools. They endured the outbreak of Covid-19 as well as constant load shedding during their exams.

Michaelhouse in Balgowan, Midlands, said it was proud to once again achieve a 100% pass rate. They said 25 boys achieved an A aggregate while 42 attained B aggregates.

We achieved 2,3 A symbols per boy, with an average mark across all subjects of 71%.

The school’s top achiever, with nine distinctions, Frederick Waller, said although he achieved distinctions in all his subjects, he was, however, disappointed at his average.

I wasn’t too hard on myself throughout the year, but made sure I studied well. I’m glad I got a distinction in Afrikaans, which was my goal.

Hilton’s Grace College also obtained a 100% pass rate, with one of their matriculants, Jared Leighton, ranking in the top one percent nationally in mathematical literacy.

Tumelo Majiza received an award as a top achiever at the college, with four distinctions, closely followed by Brandon Steyn, who received six distinctions.

The principal for the Wykeham Collegiate, Sue Tasker, said the Grade 12s made themselves and the school proud with the 100% pass rate and all girls’ achieving a Bachelor degree pass.

We are delighted with our matric results for 2022 and congratulate and thank all staff and girls for their hard work and dedication during three particularly challenging years for the Grade 12s of 2022, with Covid-19 starting in their formative Grade 10 year.

Treverton College also obtained a 100% pass rate, with 90% of candidates obtaining a Bachelor degree pass. Two of their top achievers bagged five distinctions each.

Treverton College headmaster, Kean Broom, said they were very proud of their matric class of 2022.

Staying engaged in our cultural, sporting and adventure programmes right up until the final examinations was an inspiration and a further feather in your caps. You have set a wonderful example for the rest of the school.

Meanwhile, Durban’s Maris Stella made it onto the IEB 2022 outstanding top achievers list.

Maris Stella’s top achiever, Jasmine Wylie, achieved within the top five percent of candidates in six or more subjects and achieved above 80% in life orientation.

Speaking to The Witness, Wylie said she was surprised at her results.

I hadn’t realised that I was on the list because there wasn’t much communication about that.

She said she was excited to be going to study medicine at Wits University this year.

Another Durban school that made it onto the 2022 IEB outstanding top achievers list was Our Lady of Fatima Dominican Convent school.

Their top achiever, Ella Potterton, put the school on the map.

The school’s principal, Deirdre Horsfall, said the results were a delight.

We believe we have given our girls a springboard to be future-fit and further enabled them to navigate a complicated world.

I congratulate the matrics on their achievements following the past disrupted years and take my hat off to all teachers who have worked tirelessly to close any gaps. The parents, pupils and teachers were in this together. These results are the proof.