IEB’s shining stars revealed

Londiwe Xulu

The class that had it the toughest through Covid-19, and who lived through the July unrest in 2021 and other challenges, has finally wrapped up their school years.

The 2022 Independent Examinations Board’s (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric results, which were released early on Tuesday morning, show a slightly higher pass rate of 98,42% compared to 2021’s 98,39%.

A total of 12 580 full-time and 945 part-time candidates from 232 examination centres writing in 262 venues across southern Africa wrote the NSC examinations. 89,32% of matriculants achieved entry to degree study, compared to 89,2% in 2021.

There was a decrease in those that qualified for entry to diploma with 7,52% compared to 7,82% in 2021, said the IEB. CEO of the IEB, Anne Oberholzer said it was fair to say the class of 2022 were hardest hit by the impact of the pandemic when it broke in 2020 in their Grade 10 year.

She said their performance was outstanding. She said while the class of 2022 saw how previous Grade 12 classes of 2020 and 2021 managed to adapt to a new reality, they were the class that missed out the most in their Grade 10 and Grade 11 years, which are fundamentally important to success in their Grade 12 performance.

“Various strategies have been employed to try and mitigate these, moving teaching online, pen and paper distance education, catch-up programmes, weekend school lessons and so on — some more successful than others,” said Oberholzer.

“They have had to work hard to maintain their drive and perseverance to succeed and in many respects, dig deep to play catch-up in terms of lost time and experiences. The social and emotional impact of the pandemic on learners cannot be overlooked — the impact of lockdown, the absence of normal social interaction with friends and engagement in the social activities of teenagers should not be underestimated.

The dedication of the teaching community to implement various strategies to support their classes during this black swan event is exemplary. The IEB congratulates the candidates, their teachers and parents for a job extraordinarily well done

Pietermaritzburg’s Epworth High School for Girls, St Anne’s Diocesan College and St John’s Diocesan School for Girls were listed in the IEB outstanding achievements’ list with pupils achieving within the top five percent in six or more subjects and achieving a rating of 7 in life orientation.

Meanwhile, two Hilton College pupils were listed on the IEB commendable achievements’ list. They had 87 pupils writing the IEB examination. Epworth High School principal Tracey Munro said she was incredibly proud of the class of 2022.

“Their final results barely indicate any impact from the challenges faced by both the pupils and the staff over the past few years which is impressive. Looking at the trials results and the portfolio marks, they met or improved upon the majority of their results in finals,” said Munro.

The director of academics at Hilton College, Hanlie Dry, said their pupils showed great perseverance, achieving 2,43 A symbols per pupil in finals which showed their commitment to academic excellence. Director of international learning, Alexei du Bois, said on average, their pupils earned one distinction for at least one of their three subjects.

Du Bois added that each of their A Level candidates had secured a place at either a top South African university or an international university. Dean Tyson, senior school head of academics at St John’s DSG said their 78 pupils who wrote the exam faced the challenges of the matric year with determination, having bravely faced the difficulties of Covid-19 and online teaching in the previous two years.

“For the first time in St John’s DSG’s history, four girls have earned a place on the IEB outstanding achievement list for achieving within the top five percent in six or more subjects and achieving a level of 7 in life orientation.

“Our top achiever for 2022 was the first student at St John’s DSG to offer 10 subjects for matric. Bethlehem Shimelis achieved an incredible nine distinctions and a Level 6 pass for the further studies mathematics elective module, with an average of 94,2%,” said Tyson.