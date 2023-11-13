IEC hoping for a higher voter turnout in 2024 general elections

By Clive Ndou

With low voter turnout increasingly becoming a concern for the country’s democracy, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is hoping for a higher voter turnout in next year’s general elections given that Covid-19 — which made it difficult for citizens to reach voting stations during the 2021 municipal elections, has subsided.

In any democracy a high voter turnout is viewed in a positive light as it reflects the maturity of a country’s democracy.

However, in the case of South Africa — which in the first democratic elections of 1994 had an over 80% voter turnout, the number of citizens participating in elections has significantly dropped — with the 2021 municipal elections recording a 45,89% voter turnout.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) deputy chief electoral officer, Mawethu Mosery, said while Covid-19 was a major contributing factor in the 2021 municipal elections’ lower voter turnout, there were a number of other factors which discouraged citizens from voting.

Some people question the value of their vote and in the end resolve that their vote won't make any difference. In other instances, citizens have this misconception that they should derive personal benefits, such as a house or a job, from their vote. Citizens should view voting as a patriotic duty and not expect to be personally rewarded for casting their votes.

“There have also been instances where political parties failed to bring realistic manifestos that citizens can warm up to. So, there are a range of factors,” he said.

On its part, the IEC has over the years been rolling out initiatives meant to encourage the participation of citizens in elections.

In previous elections there were fewer voting stations, forcing some citizens to travel long distances to cast their votes. These have multiplied over the years, making it easier for citizens to access voting stations.

To attract young and first-time voters, the IEC has been taking its voter education to tertiary institutions and other places frequented by young people.

“We are also present on social media, television stations and radios,” Mosery said.

In provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, where there is often an increase in incidents of political violence during elections, there is need for citizens to be made aware of the importance of political tolerance in a democracy.

If citizens are intimidated and develop a sense that elections are not free and fair, they will stay away. That’s why it’s important, not only for the IEC, but also for political parties and members of the public, to contribute to create an environment which is conducive for a free, fair and peaceful election.

On Saturday the IEC will be conducting its first 2024 elections voter registration weekend, where citizens will be encouraged to register to vote.

“Those who have data and access to the internet can register online. However, for those citizens who are either comfortable with visiting their nearest voting stations or don’t have access to the internet, they are welcome to visit their nearest voting station to register or check their registration status,” Mosery said.

• clive.ndou@witness.co.za