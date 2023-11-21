IEC pleased with ‘significant increase’

By Clive Ndou

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is anticipating a higher voter turnout during next year’s general elections, which will be held before August.

This after the number of the country’s registered voters increased by half a million during the IEC’s voter registration campaign over the weekend. Before the weekend, the number of registered voters was 26,3 million.

Addressing the media on Monday, the IEC chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the number of registered voters has since surged to 26,8 million.

“It’s quite a significant increase. It pushes us closer to the psychological 27 million figure,” he said.

The IEC’s voter registration campaign, which opened on Saturday and closed on Sunday, saw thousands of citizens flock to voting station to register to take part in next year’s general elections. The number of people who registered over the weekend stands at 2.9 million.

“The majority of voters — 2,7 million — visited voting stations to register, as well as update their details. A total of 196 511 voters used the online portal to do the same,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal — one of the provinces that saw a higher voter registration turnout — recorded 559 000 visits to the province’s IEC facilities. Mamabolo said the electoral body was encouraged by the fact that the majority of the people who registered for the first time over the weekend were young people.

We come from a very low base when it comes to registration of the youth. Therefore, the commission’s continued focus on young persons is producing a good yield. The commission will persist with efforts to improve the registration levels of the youth

Like in previous elections, the chief electoral officer said, the level of women participation during the IEC’s voter registration weekend was higher. “The well-entrenched trend of there being more females on the voters’ roll continues. Of the new registrations, 298 500, or 52,52%, were women,” Mamabolo said.

Citizens who missed the IEC’s voter registration weekend will get an opportunity to register during the electoral body’s second and final voter registration weekend, of which the date is yet to be determined.

After the second IEC voter registration weekend, citizens will only be able to register through the electoral body’s online portal.

Mamabolo said the first voter registration weekend showed that the majority of citizens wanted to play a meaningful role in the country’s democratic processes.

“The Electoral Commission reiterates that these participation levels in the voter registration process are a demonstration of the commitment of South Africans to electoral democracy.

“For its part, the commission will spare no effort to ensure that eligible citizens are accorded ample opportunity to enlist on the roll,” he said.