IFP calls for safer schools

By Witness Reporter

The IFP in the KZN Legislature is calling for the Department of Education to improve safety in schools.

This comes after a fight on Friday at Mbambangalo High School in Maqongqo, just outside Pietermaritzburg — allegedly over drugs — which led to some pupils carrying bush knives to school.

In a statement, IFP spokesperson on education in KZN, Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, said this was not an isolated incident.

ALSO READ | Fear over school drug fight

She said it has become commonplace for pupils to enter school precincts with dangerous weapons.

The KZN Department of Education’s inability to improve safety in schools can be attributed to a lack of political will and a laissez-faire attitude, which continue to take centre stage in the department. We shouldn’t be deceived by the rhetoric from the ANC — effectively addressing the lack of school safety in KZN requires moving from rhetoric to action. READ MORE Comrades Marathon Association to address issues

She added that the safety of teachers and pupils is non-negotiable.

“We have called on the department to increase safety and security measures in KZN schools for many years due to recurring incidents of violence and criminal activities taking place within school premises. Visits are not a solution.

“As the IFP, we have proposed practical solutions. We have called for — and will continue to call for — the installation of metal detectors and cameras, as well as on-site security personnel to ensure that whoever gains access to a school does not have any dangerous weapons with them.”

ALSO READ | Parents threaten to close school until department ‘listens’ to them

She said last year, the KZN Department of Education said they had an agreement with the police, which was signed more than a decade ago, which governed safety and security at schools. However, questions remained: When and how do police conduct their search and seizure operations in schools? In which schools are these search and seizure operations conducted?

“During the recent school functionality monitoring follow-up visits, the IFP did not witness police officers conducting search and seizure operations. Where are the police that were promised? We believe that if search and seizure operations are conducted on a daily basis, pupils would not bring weapons and drugs to school,” said Madlopha-Mthethwa.

“We call upon the KZN MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, to tell the community of Maqongqo and others about the plans in place to address the lack of safety in schools.