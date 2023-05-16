IFP, DA condemn Cogta wastage

By Chris Ndaliso

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is bleeding millions of rands in court cases against opposition parties, the IFP and DA said on Monday.

In a recent case, the IFP made a court application preventing the department from “interfering” with the operations of the IFP-run uThukela Municipality.

Part of the application was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Mbuzeleni Mkhize, IFP chairperson in uThukela, said they took Cogta to court last Friday following their numerous attempts to interfere with the running of the municipality.

We have a speaker who was legally elected to run the affairs of the council, but Cogta is trying every trick in the book to restore the ANC back to power.

Last week, a delegation from the department failed to convene a council meeting where a motion of no confidence against the speaker and mayor was to be tabled.

IFP supporters

People believed to be IFP supporters prevented the meeting from taking place and forced the department to leave.

The department later condemned the conduct of what it termed “a mob” that barricaded the entrance to the council sitting.

“We stood our ground and the meeting never materialised,” Mkhize said.

This department has lost its credibility because all it does now is interfere with the running of municipalities where the ANC has no control, and they are trying every trick to get the ANC back into power. The electorate has chosen to see the truth and the IFP is regaining its strength and we are working hard for people to get service delivery.

“We know we have water issues, but we are getting help to deal with our ageing infrastructure,” he added.

In a statement, the department said the meeting was a result of the successful petition by the councillors within the council, who wrote to the MEC requesting her to convene a council sitting in terms of the powers given to her in Section 29(1A) of the Municipal Structures Act.

The actions of the mob, who were clad in IFP regalia, stopped the department from fulfilling its constitutional mandate, as officials were threatened, manhandled and unlawfully prevented from accessing the venue in Ladysmith. The department calls upon all political parties within the uThukela District to distance themselves from the conduct of the mob.

The DA said the recent court case defeat of Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi by the IFP-run uThukela Municipality was a devastating blow to the MEC and her department at a time when stability and guidance are desperately required across KZN’s municipalities.

“The damning court ruling has confirmed political parties’ right to appoint councillors to representative positions, including in district municipalities, while also pointing to serious concerns within the department. These include whether Cogta is receiving flawed legal advice and whether the department is being weaponised and used against municipalities that have turned their backs on the ANC,” said DA spokesperson on Cogta Martin Meyer.

In a written response to parliamentary questions by the party, the department revealed that it has spent over R46 million on legal costs since 2019.

“The DA is concerned by the department’s rising lawsuit expenditure, particularly since service delivery in KZN municipalities has reached an all-time low. With the shocking state of many municipalities, including Msunduzi, and the crisis-ridden eThekwini Metro, Cogta should be focused on fixing what is broken.