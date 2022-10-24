IFP demands detailed plan to deal with load shedding during examinations

Witness Reporter

The IFP in KZN has called on KZN MEC for Education Mbali Frazer to present a detailed plan of the measures in place to prevent the disruption of examinations in KZN during load shedding.

The 2022 National Senior Certificate final examinations are set to begin on October 31 and continue until December 7.

According to a statement released by the party, KwaZulu-Natal is grappling with load shedding, with electricity blackouts continuing for several hours each day and night as Eskom battles to keep the lights on.

“It is imperative that the KZN MEC for Education restore confidence, for parents and learners, that examinations will not be disrupted by load shedding,” read the statement.

The IFP’s list of demands

The party’s list of demands included wanting to know how many schools in KwaZulu-Natal are exempted from load shedding, how many have been provided with back-up generators and how many have not, how many schools have made applications seeking approval for the installation of solar panels and whether there is a budget available for the procurement of back-up generators to be installed in schools.

“We believe that schools must be treated like establishments such as official residences, which are exempted from load shedding. The electricity supply of schools must be stable,” read the statement.