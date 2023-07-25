IFP founder Buthelezi in hospital

By Witness Reporter

IFP founder and Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has been admitted in hospital.

Buthelezi (94) had gone to hospital for a routine test and treatment but had to undergo a procedure due to his prolonged back problem.

“Although he was discharged, he, unfortunately, needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery,” Buthelezi’s spokesperson, Liezl Van Der Merwe, said.

While the Buthelezi family welcomed the public’s well wishes, Van Der Merwe said members of the public should not visit the IFP founder in hospital.

