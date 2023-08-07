IFP founder Buthelezi is recovering: spokesperson

By Clive Ndou

While IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is still in hospital, following his admission two weeks ago, his condition is improving.

According to Buthelezi’s spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe, the IFP founder is “receiving treatment and recovering”.

Buthelezi (94) went to hospital two weeks ago for routine tests and treatment, but had to undergo a “minor procedure” to relieve back pain, due to his prolonged back problem.

ALSO READ | Messages of support pour in for Buthelezi

Shortly after being discharged, Buthelezi, was readmitted after some complications arising from the procedure.

Buthelezi, who has survived Covid-19 infection twice, is currently serving as an IFP MP in the national Parliament.

Key roles which Buthelezi currently holds include that of being prime minister to the Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Relations between the King and Buthelezi

At the time of Buthelezi’s admission to hospital, the relationship between the IFP founder and the King had soured.

At the heart of the dispute between the King and Buthelezi, was His Majesty’s decision to remove long-serving Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) Jerome Ngwenya from the ITB chairperson position.

Among other grievances over the King’s decision, Buthelezi was of the view that His Majesty should have consulted him before removing Ngwenya.

It has since transpired that the King would not be visiting Buthelezi in hospital.

However, the King’s spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, said His Majesty’s inability to visit Buthelezi in Hospital had nothing to with the dispute between the King and the IFP founder.

ALSO READ | IFP founder Buthelezi still in hospital

Zulu Royal Family traditions, Zulu said, prohibits the King from visiting places such as hospitals, mortuaries and funerals.

Despite being unable to visit Buthelezi in hospital, the King has up-to-date information on the IFP founder’s condition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Buthelezi was in the intensive care unit (ICU).