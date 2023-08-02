IFP founder Buthelezi still in hospital

By Clive Ndou

The condition of IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has been in hospital for a week, has since deteriorated.

According to Buthelezi’s family, the IFP founder had gone to hospital for a routine medical check-up but had to be readmitted following a “minor procedure” done to reduce back pain.

However, on Wednesday morning Buthelezi family spokesperson, Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, said the IFP founder has since developed a “complication”.

“The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complication,” he said.

Buthelezi, who founded the IFP in 1975, is the current traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation.

On Tuesday evening there were reports that Buthelezi was in ICU and unable to talk.

While Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi in his statement did not divulge details about the IFP founder’s condition, he however appealed to the public to give the IFP founder space to recover.

“As Prince Buthelezi celebrates his 95th birthday later this month, we appeal to the nation to allow time for his recovery and rest.

“We remain confident that he is receiving the appropriate medical care. Knowing the concern that is felt by the nation, we will continue to provide periodic updates,” he said.