IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is still in hospital

There were no further updates on Sunday afternoon on the medical condition of IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who is currently recuperating in hospital following a “minor procedure”.

Buthelezi (94) went to hospital last week for routine tests and treatment but had to undergo a procedure due to his prolonged back problem.

His spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe, on Sunday afternoon, told The Witness that an update on the IFP founder’s condition would be issued during the course of the week.

Buthelezi, who founded the IFP in 1975, is currently the prime minister of the Zulu nation.

IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the party wished Buthelezi a speedy recovery.

We would like to express our deep gratitude to the doctors and medical staff who are treating Prince Buthelezi, as well as extend our thanks to the South African public and those abroad for the many messages of support we have received. Prince Buthelezi remains a beloved elder statesman, dedicated to making South Africa a better place for all those who live in it.

“As the IFP, we will continue to pray for his continued good health and wellbeing,” he said.