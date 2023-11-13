IFP goes to policy conference

By Clive Ndou

The IFP will next month hold its national policy conference to reaffirm the party’s stance on a variety of issues — including energy and the economy.

The IFP’s conference, which will be held in Empangeni, will take place from December 12 to December 13.

IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the policy conference would be an opportunity for party members to engage in a robust debate on matters affecting the country.

[They will] engage in insightful discussions on critical policy issues shaping the nation’s future.

The IFP conference takes place as the party is preparing for next year’s general elections.

It will be for the first time since its formation in 1975 that the IFP will contest elections in the absence of its founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died two months ago.

With its stronghold in KwaZulu-Natal, the IFP — alongside the DA and other opposition parties within the multiparty charter — is working towards dislodging the ANC from power in KZN. The IFP, which already has a co-operative agreement with the DA in KZN’s hung municipalities such as uMhlathuze (Richards Bay) and Alfred Duma (Ladysmith), is currently the province’s official opposition party.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said “effective service delivery” will be at the centre of the party’s programmes should it win next year’s elections.

