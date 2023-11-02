IFP KZN Legislature caucus welcomes Zondi’s swearing-in

By Clive Ndou

The IFP has welcomed the swearing-in of the party’s former secretary-general, Musa Zondi, as a new member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

IFP MPL and leader of the official opposition in the KZN Legislature, Blessed Gwala, described Zondi as an experienced public representative who will add value in the legislature.

“He brings a wealth of experience in politics and in government. He is not a Johnny-come-lately. He will play an active role in holding the executive to account through debates, motions, parliamentary questions and during committee meetings.”

Most provincial government departments are in shambles, are failing to improve their performance and have received qualified audit opinions from the auditor-general for consecutive years.

“We are delighted that Honourable Reverend Zondi, a long-serving IFP member in good standing, is joining our KZN caucus team,” he said.

A former deputy minister of public works, Zondi is currently the spokesperson of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation.

Zondi, who, following IFP succession battles ten years ago in 2012, announced his retirement from active politics, also served as the party’s MP in the National Assembly.

Gwala said Zondi will strengthen the IFP KZN provincial legislature caucus as the party prepares to intensify its oversight ahead of next year’s general elections.

He added that as the official opposition — the “watchdog” of the provincial government — it is of paramount importance that the IFP has a competent team of “soldiers” who stand ready for war.

“Our responsibility is to apply a no-nonsense approach towards the provincial government, in order to safeguard the public purse,” he said.