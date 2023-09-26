IFP Mkhambathini councillor tells of surviving a ‘hit’

By Chris Ndaliso

IFP proportional representation (PR) councillor in Mkhambathini Municipality, Menzi Mkhize, has spoken out for the first time about his survival after a hail of bullets hit the car in which he was a passenger.

The car was driven by ANC councillor Mzwandile Shandu, who did not survive the hit. His younger brother is still fighting for his life in hospital.

Mkhize escaped with two bullet wounds to the right leg and hand when they were shot at in Umlazi V section, about two weeks ago.

He was in the back seat of the car, while Shandu was driving with his younger brother next to him in the passenger seat.

ALSO READ | NFP councillor survives assassination attempt

I don’t know where this car was coming from because I was distracted by my phone and suddenly gunshots rang out. I felt my leg going limp and my hand going limp and when I looked at the driver, he was hit and was not in control of the vehicle. Gunshots continued to ring until the car came to a stop after hitting a perimeter wall of a house in the area. The front seat passenger opened the door and I did the same and crawled out of the car. READ MORE Msunduzi lists its top 20 risks

He said once out of the car, he returned fire at the gunmen in their car.

“Fortunately, I had my firearm with me so I shot back at our assailants and I believe that’s how we survived. Had it not been for that, I think all of us would have been killed.

“I find it odd that in statements condemning the killing it is not mentioned that Shandu was with an IFP councillor in the car.

“To me, this implies that my life, maybe because I’m an IFP, does not matter. All lives matter. We were on good terms with Shandu, even though we belonged to different political parties. Ours was a matter of mutual respect for who we are,” he said.

ALSO READ | Political killings: Nongoma councillors living in fear

He said he was able to shoot the two gunmen but was not sure about the severity of their wounds.

I heard one shouting calling for backup from his co-assailants. At that time I was running away, leaving the gunmen lying on the ground, and I had run out of bullets so I was running for cover and safety.

The Witness reported last week that a call for intensified police visibility has been echoed by Shandu’s family.

This incident comes after the political task team by Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that there have been over 50 murders of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal since 2018.

IFP uMgungundlovu chairperson Thinasonke Ntombela criticised the lack of mentioning of his party member when statements condemning the incident were issued. Ntombela, a survivor of a hit himself, said the omission of Mkhize was evidence that IFP members’ lives were not seen as important.

As a district chair that did not sit well with me. When people get shot, you get worried because you don’t know who survives and who does not. We don’t know who the target was here but by the look of things gunshots came through the driver’s side. That the two councillors were together when this happened shows political maturity. They are from different parties but that did not affect their relations.

He said he was distressed with the fact that the police have not given him a progress update on the investigation into his own hit in April.

ALSO READ | KZN Cabinet engages with residents in troubled Nongoma

He was shot in the face assassination-style near Richmond on his way from church in Port Shepstone. One bullet hit him below the nose and got lodged in his jawbone. His companion was shot in the neck and arm. They both survived the hit.

KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas said the task team served no purpose whatsoever in the pursuit of justice for victims of politically linked crimes.

“It is completely inappropriate for politicians — including the other ministers — to manage detectives, especially those investigating their own political colleagues.

“The minister must be removed, altogether and immediately, from all operational work. Unfortunately, Parliament, as judge Zondo has noted, is failing, conspicuously, in its oversight role, as evidenced by the attempts to pass a deeply flawed Ipid Bill that does not meet Constitutional requirements of independence, and shows what seems to be a lack of proper research capacity on the part of its drafters,” said De Haas.

ALSO READ | Assassination attempt on speaker’s life leaves bodyguard dead

She said the operations of this task team were opaque, lacking any semblance of the transparency and accountability enshrined in the Constitution, and only lend themselves to being used to serve political ends.

The KZN police spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.