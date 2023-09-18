IFP needs to keep to values

By Clive Ndou

The survival of the IFP in the absence of party founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will depend on the extent to which the organisation’s members live his values and beliefs.

This is according to University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) political expert Zakhele Ndlovu, who is of the view that it was the beliefs and values held by Buthelezi — who died a week ago and was buried on Saturday — which kept the IFP intact over the years.

It’s common knowledge that ambitions and greed have contributed to the collapse of political parties across the globe. Buthelezi was the kind of a leader who understood politics quite well and always ensured that IFP members adhere to those values and principles which kept the party strong and relevant for all those years.

“The reality is that, should the current crop of IFP leaders view Buthelezi’s passing as an opportunity to do away with the values and principles which he brought to the party, then I’m afraid that would be the end of the IFP,” he said.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa has already made it clear that the party will not depart from the values and principles which Buthelezi laid as a foundation for the party.

“His passing means the end of an unforgettable chapter in the life of the IFP.

“But, in order to honour his legacy and what he has built, we need to go on and preserve his legacy as we begin a new chapter without him in our lives,” Hlabisa said.

However, Ndlovu said time will tell whether all IFP members were in tune with Hlabisa’s sentiment.

“As we speak, there is already a section within the IFP which doesn’t approve of Hlabisa’s leadership.

“If those IFP members opposed to Hlabisa genuinely want to preserve Buthelezi’s legacy, then they won’t engage in any conduct which will undermine and ultimately weaken the party.

“If it means allowing Hlabisa to continue in his leadership role for the sake of the future of the party, then they will have to support the current IFP president,” he said.

Buthelezi, who founded the IFP in 1975, was also the prime minister of the Zulu nation.

His funeral, which was held at his home town of Ulundi on Saturday, saw thousands of members of the Zulu nation converge in Ulundi to give him a dignified send-off.

The Zulu Royal Family is currently battling divisions over the rightful heir to the throne following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithithini kaBhekuzulu in 2021.

At the time of his death, Buthelezi was working on uniting the Zulu Royal Family after the ascendancy of the reigning King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to the throne, left the family divided.

UKZN cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko said the display of unity within the Zulu nation during Buthelezi’s funeral sent a strong message to the Zulu Royal Family to put its house in order.

The funeral of the Zulu nation prime minister has shown that the Zulu nation remains united despite the current challenges within the Zulu Royal Family. The unity displayed by the members of the Zulu nation, including Amabuthu [Zulu regiments] is confirmation that they don’t want to be part of the factions currently playing out within the Zulu Royal Family.

Following the death of King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, Buthelezi as Zulu nation prime minister, played an instrumental role in having the current King appointed as the nation’s ruler.

However, Buthelezi’s role in King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ascendancy to the throne created friction between the Zulu prime minister and those members of the Zulu nation who were opposed to the instatement of the new King.

Royal family members opposed to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini include King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, who despite earlier tensions between him and Buthelezi, still attended the Zulu prime minister’s funeral.

Mazibuko said Prince Zulu’s presence at Saturday’s funeral was a sign that there was room for reconciliation within the royal family.

“It tells you that members of the royal family were finally realising that the Zulu nation wants peace.

“The current mood within the Zulu nation demands that they should be an amicable solution to the problems within the Zulu Royal Family,” she said.