IFP wants Buthelezi immortalised

By Clive Ndou

With the death of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi currently the subject of public interest, the IFP in the uMgungundlovu District is on a drive to have his image permanently ingrained in the hearts and minds of citizens.

Buthelezi, who was also the Zulu nation prime minister, enjoys significant support in KZN.

IFP uMgungundlovu district chairperson, Thinasonke Ntombela, believes that given the immense role which Buthelezi played in the development of the KwaZulu-Natal province, more should be done do honour the IFP founder.

Ntombela, who is also an IFP councillor in the Msunduzi Municipality, has since launched a campaign to have more KZN buildings and public spaces named after Buthelezi.

As the IFP uMgungundlovu District, we're proposing to the society of KwaZulu-Natal that they support our humble view suggesting that national key points like the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on the threshold of Durban be named after the late Emeritus President, MC Buthelezi.

As it stands, various buildings and institutions, including the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) have been named after the IFP leader.

Buthelezi, who founded the IFP in 1975, will be buried on Friday.

Following the announcement of the IFP founder’s death on Saturday, throngs of people have been visiting his home in Ulundi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has granted Buthelezi an official funeral, is expected to be among some of the high-profile mourners who will attend his funeral.

Despite having appealed for privacy, the Buthelezi family eventually allowed the mourners, who have been streaming to their home in Mahlabatini, about 12 km from Ulundi, since Sunday, to hold prayers outside the homestead.

A giant marquee has been erected outside the family homestead to accommodate mourners, who include members of the Zulu Royal Family, the Amabutho (Zulu regiments) religious leaders and members of political parties.

Buthelezi, who at the time of his death was an IFP MP, served as home affairs minister and acting president.

Shortly before the IFP started its national council meeting on Monday, the party issued a statement hailing Buthelezi as an “exemplary leader”.

In the face of adversity and challenges, Prince Buthelezi remained resolute in his convictions. He showed us that true leadership is about standing firm in what one believes in, even in the face of adversity.

“Today, as we bid farewell to this remarkable leader, let us remember his life as a shining example of what it means to serve one’s country with humility, dedication, and unwavering commitment.

“His legacy will continue to inspire us all to work tirelessly for the betterment of our nation,” the party said.

While reigning Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini described Buthelezi’s death as a “sad moment” within the Zulu nation, he will not be attending the IFP founder’s funeral. According to Zulu royal family customs, a king is forbidden from attending any funeral.

This is mainly due to the belief that a king who attends a funeral dies before his time. As a result, a Zulu king does not even attend the funeral of his own wife.