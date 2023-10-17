IIE’s Varsity College praises top achievers

By Chanel George

One hundred and twenty two undergraduate students have earned top achiever certificates from The IIE’s Varsity College, Pietermaritzburg, in recognition of their academic achievements for 2022.

They were recognised for their dedication and hard work during the campus’ annual Night of the Stars event.

Monique Eggers, who studied a Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching, was the Top Achiever, with an average of 94.70 percent across 10 modules.

Juggling planning a wedding and completing a coding course with my academics last year was undeniably challenging. This award reminded me that with determination one can overcome any hurdle and it will drive me to continue to excel academically in the final year of my degree”, said Eggers.

The top achievers were identified by assessing their overall percentage average for the 2022 year of study.

Campus head, Eve Reddy, said it is lovely to celebrate the success of 122 students who achieved an average of 75% and higher in the 2022 academic year.

“This success not only evidences the sheer drive and tenacity of the students, but the incredible work by our academic and support teams who ensure that our teaching and learning strategies gear students for academic success,” said Reddy.