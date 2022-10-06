‘Illegal Msunduzi protest’ causing water woes

Londiwe Xulu

The “illegal protest” by Msunduzi Municipality waste department employees has left a large part of the CBD without water.

The employees started the protest, which the municipality said was illegal, on Monday leading to the disruption of waste removal in various parts of the city.

Businesses, government departments and residents without water

The water department was also affected leaving businesses, government departments and residents in distress.

The Pietermaritzburg high court was one of the areas that has had no water since Monday.

Some of the employees contacted The Witness saying their work was being affected due to the lack of water. They said they had to come to work despite the bathrooms developing a bad smell.

The office of the chief justice said matters that were on the roll were deferred to another time and staff members were released at 12 noon.

Municipal spokesperson Madeleine Jackson said there was a burst pipe on Monday on the corner of Otto and Pitermaritz Street.

“It was excavated on Monday but staff were prevented from getting materials from stores due to the continued strike action on Tuesday. Contractors have been engaged and were busy with the repairs,” said Jackson.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp said he reported the outage and was told the water department was aware of it but could not do repairs due to the strike.

“We are at the mercy of rogue officials holding our city to ransom. The strike hampered most of the services. Domestic, garden and commercial waste was left out for collection. I had requested residents to make alternative plans for water and waste disposal while the protest was ongoing,” said Kemp.

He added councillors and officials have been engaging with the protesting employees but by Wednesday the matter had not been resolved.

Strike compromising service delivery

The DA caucus leader, Ross Strachan said the strike was yet again compromising service delivery in the City.

He added even with the third year of administration, Msunduzi continues without real tangible signs of improvement.

The political instability that infiltrates the departments has once again seen the waste department down tools and aggressively demonstrate an illegal strike action that has left the city without any waste collection and further brought our communities to a seriously awkward situation. The lack of consequence management and the slow action against unlawful behaviour is a true reflection on how this City fails to manage its own responsibilities.

“Hopefully the MEC of Cogta has been made aware so that he himself can be informed of how this City is nowhere near full recovery,” said Strachan.

Businesses suffer without water

Melanie Venness, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business said the inability to attend to infrastructure faults was creating an untenable situation for business.

She said businesses in town with no water for days have had to send staff home. Factories with no supply of water have come to a complete standstill.

“The economy is already under severe pressure from constant load shedding, how can businesses be expected to navigate this? It’s an economic nightmare. Whatever the issues are, this behaviour is unjustifiable and unforgivable.”

A resident who asked not to be named said their refuse was supposed to be collected on Monday and it has since piled up.

“This strike is now affecting us badly. Yesterday was so hot without water, our children were home and we had to go and buy bottled water. The municipality must just meet their employees halfway before the City becomes dirtier than it has been,” said the resident.

Jackson said the strike action has affected various areas of services around the city. She said the water section was also affected.

“The strike is continuing. We had issued a second ultimatum yesterday [Tuesday] but that has been disregarded.

Initially it was the waste collection that was affected but now the water section is affected because both sections are housed in the same property in the Doull Road Depo. The striking workers then block the water section employees from accessing the property.

“We are hoping to get an urgent interdict by Friday specifically for this strike,” said Jackson. She said Msunduzi has not received anything in writing from the striking workforce, so it will be difficult to comment on what their demands are.

South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) secretary in Msunduzi, Brandon George could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.