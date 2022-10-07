Illegal strike by Msunduzi workers has finally ended

Chris Ndaliso

The illegal strike by Msunduzi workers is over.

About 250 employees, including two union representatives, were involved in an illegal strike action which started on Monday.

The newly appointed municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, on Thursday said he met with the leadership of the SA municipal workers union on a national, provincial, regional and local leadership level.

Following a very successful meeting with the Union leadership, the city manager addressed the striking employees and a consensus was reached that all employees who had embarked on the strike action since Monday will return to work with immediate effect.

“In a parallel process, the Municipality has also been successful in its application for an interim interdict against the illegal strike. Given the above recent positive developments, there will no longer be a need to engage private contractors or service providers since all staff have resumed work with immediate effect,” said the city in a statement.

They assured residents that an accelerated plan has already been developed to ensure affected areas of service delivery are restored to normal.

The strike disrupted both waste management, water and sanitation services around the city.

Interdict granted to prohibit strike

On Thursday, the Labour Court granted the city an interdict prohibiting the employees from striking.

Before the interdict was granted, the municipality said the employees would face disciplinary action and possible dismissal if they continued with the illegal strike.

The newly appointed municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, has also called for a special executive committee meeting today to deal solely with the strike which has crippled refuse removal and cleaning of the streets around Pietermaritzburg.

Mapholoba said service providers were engaged and started clearing the backlog yesterday afternoon. Mapholoba said the employees or their union had not submitted any form of memorandum of grievances so “there is nothing in writing putting on record their grievances”.

We have adopted a multi-pronged approach on this matter. We have issued the employees and the unions with two ultimatums which were both ignored. On Wednesday we met with the unions and they concurred that the strike was illegal. The employees are vulnerable because they are performing essential services. We have also served them with notices of intent to suspend and about 250 employees stand to be affected by the notice. Today (yesterday) the Labour Court has granted us an interdict against the strike.

On Monday, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union in Msunduzi said the workers were demanding revised grading from T3 to T7.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said Msunduzi residents were owed an apology for the “unfortunate” strike.