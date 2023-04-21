Imbali mass shooting | Teen allegedly raped before she was shot

By Shorné Bennie

One of the youngest members of the Imbali family that was gunned down in their home this morning, was allegedly raped before her killer pulled the trigger.

The incident took place in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Friday.

It is believed that the victim who was raped, was one of the youngest of the 10 family members who were killed when two suspects stormed into their home at around 2am.

The men were allegedly posing as police members looking for guns. A year ago, the father of the home was also gunned down. The 63-year-old mother was also killed in this morning’s massacre. the ages of the victims range from 15 to 63 years old.

It is believed that two members survived and were rushed to hospital.

SAPS has since arrested two suspects following a shootout between SAPS and four suspects, during which, one notorious suspect was killed while a fourth managed to flee the scene.

Police Minister

Police Minister Bheki Cele, who was at the scene, said the suspects were performing a cleansing ritual when SAPS arrived and they started shooting at they started shooting at the police.

The shootout occurred one kilometre away from the crime scene.

“The suspects started shooting at Saps and they shot back. One suspect was killed, one was injured and arrested, another uninjured and arrested, while one fled.

Minister Cele added that investigations are ongoing in the matter and did not want to speculate the reasons for the massacre.