Imbali mass shooting | Two arrested, one dead in shootout with police

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A highly wanted suspect was killed during a shoutout with the police in Imbali Unit 14 in Pietermaritzburg this morning.

This comes after ten family members were killed when two unknown men attacked them in their home about 2am.

Among the ten people that died, the youngest is 13 and the oldest was the 63-year-old mother of the household.

Speaking outside the crime scene, Police Minister Bheki Cele said SAPS found four suspects about a kilometre away from the massacre scene.

The suspects were conducting a cleansing ritual outside when SAPS arrived.

As they saw the police, the suspects opened fire and a shootout ensued.

One [suspect] was shot dead, one was injured [and arrested], one was arrested uninjured and one ran away.

“[The suspects] were caught while performing a cleansing ceremony.

The suspects

A lot of Muthi was found on the cleansing scene and the inyanga (traditional healer) is from Swaziland.

“[The deceased] is linked to many crime scenes and we believe he is the guy that we have been looking for,” said Cele.

Cele added that fortunately, the identity of the remaining suspect that got away is known to the police.

Three firearms were also recovered during the arrests.