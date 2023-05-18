Imbali massacre: Accused abandons bail

By Shorné Bennie

Deon Warren Thabo Mathonsi (26), who faces 15 charges relating to the murder of 10 family members in Imbali, has abandoned his bail.

Mathonsi made an appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, where he told Magistrate Nitesh Binessarie that he wished to abandon his bail application.

The matter was then remanded to June 26 for outstanding DNA results, photo album and further investigation.

In April this year, Mathonsi was arrested following a shootout with SAPS members, where one man was killed.

The arrest followed shortly after gunmen stormed into the Memela family house in Imbali, and gunned down ten family members, aged between 13 and 63 years old.

Shortly after the murders, SAPS encountered men performing a cleansing ritual with muthi, nearby the crime scene. On noticing the police, the men started shooting at the police, who returned fire.

One suspect was killed in the shootout and another suspect managed to flee the scene.

A close family friend of the Memela household Siyabonga Mndebele recently told The Witness that he was unable to sleep and has been struggling to come to terms with the loss of those who were close to him.

“These were people that I knew very dearly, Gogo Memela was like a grandmother to me. I have been crying since Friday. I have been trying to be strong for the other [surviving family members]. What has happened is terrible. Innocent children have been killed. This is a very painful time for the family,” said Mndebele.

He said among the victims, were children who had their lives ahead of them and people the community loved.