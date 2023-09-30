Imbali murder accused appears in court

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man accused of killing four people in Imbali made his first appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Andile Sabelo Shezi Memela (24) from Emaqeleni area in Imbali, is facing four charges of murder.

It is alleged that he shot and killed Nontando Ndlovu, Zamokuhle Phungula, Lusanda Zimu and Nduduzo Miya on October 1, last year in the Emaqaleni area.

Memela was only arrested on Wednesday afternoon during an information-led operation by Plessislaer detectives.

The incident took place at the Khumalo homestead when two unknown men, one of whom was wearing a mask, stormed into the house and ordered all the people in the house to lie down and hand over their cell phones.

The gunmen then opened fire.

There were about 13 people in the house, including two children, when the incident took place.

One of the children was apparently three years old at the time. Everyone had gathered at the house to celebrate Ndlovu’s birthday.

According to the court papers Ndlovu was a witness in a criminal case and he was killed for that reason.

Throughout the court proceedings Memela, who was wearing a black bomber jacket, was folding his arms and kept on looking at the court gallery.

He said he would be applying for bail and he has no previous convictions or pending matters.

The state said it is opposed to the accused being released on bail. They said the safety of witnesses is still a problem.

The matter was postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application.