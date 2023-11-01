Imposter caught writing exam on behalf of a matriculant in KZN

By Londiwe Xulu

An imposter who tried to write a National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam on behalf of another candidate is expected to appear at Madadeni Magistrate’s Court in Newcastle on Monday.

The Department of KwaZulu-Natal said the imposter was caught on Monday at Phendukani Full Service School under the Amajuba District.

Phendukani Full Service School hosts private candidates to write their exams.

Matrics were writing English paper 1.

KZN MEC for Education Mbali Frazer condemned the alleged act of examination irregularity by a private candidate writing at Phendukani Full Service School, which she said is one of the best-performing schools in the province.

Frazer said an invigilator noticed someone sitting on behalf of the candidate, who was supposed to be sitting as a part-time candidate. This matter has been reported to the South African Police Services.

We wish to assure the public that our invigilators have been trained and will detect and deal with any form of irregularity so that the integrity of the NSC Examinations is not compromised. What has happened at Phedukani is a clear demonstration of this commitment.

“We condemn in the strongest possible term this alleged act of examination irregularity. As a province, we have worked very hard to sharpen our learners for these examinations and we expect these examinations to be free of irregularities in keeping with the oath that was made by all the learners in the country,” said Frazer.

She added the department will not play games when they find one cheating or conducting any irregularities. She said not only would the candidate be suspended for five years, but the police will also be involved.