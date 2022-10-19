In commemoration of Public Transport Day, taxis were inspected for compliance

Lethiwe Makhanya

The overloading of passengers and driving under the influence of alcohol while carrying passengers on weekends have been identified as some of the issues facing the taxi industry.

This was revealed by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Umgungundlovu chairperson Themba Mweli on Tuesday as they were commemorating Public Transport Day.

ALSO READ | KwaDukuza councillor and his wife killed in tragic road accident

Santaco working together with Operation Hlokomela and Msunduzi traffic officers started by conducting a roadblock on Edendale Road on Tuesday morning before proceeding to the new rank where they engaged with the residents and taxi drivers.

The roadblock focused on scholar transport, meter taxis and minibus taxis.

They were also supported by other Santaco members from across the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mweli said the aim of the drive was to build a relationship between the association, taxi drivers and residents in ensuring that everyone is safe and the rules of the road are obeyed.

He said one of the main issues they are currently facing is the overloading of taxis which they are totally against as an association.

Overloading damages the [vehicle] and on top it makes the driver lose control of the taxi.

If it happens that the taxi gets into an accident I do not think that the Road Accident Fund will pay the people who were in a taxi because of overloading.

We urge drivers to refrain from doing this because it puts everyone’s lives in danger.

Passengers must also stop putting drivers under pressure by begging them to allow them to board a taxi even when it is full.

ALSO READ | Pongola accident: Truck driver abandons bail application

He said the Imbali taxi accident that happened a few weeks ago which claimed the lives of five people is a typical example of what can happen if a taxi is overloaded and the driver is under the influence of alcohol.

We have heard complaints about the taxi drivers who work on weekends that they drink and decide to go carry passengers.

It is a pity that they are not here but we hope that they will get the message.

We encourage commuters to report any driver if there are any issues or concerns regarding the services that they are receiving from the taxi industry.

We want to engage with them to get the issues so that we can deal with them and ensure that we have a good working relationship.

He said they will deal with that particular driver as an association.

During the drive, taxi owners were also urged not to let drivers operate with taxis that are not in good condition.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Four vehicles catch fire in Ulundi accident in KZN

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube led the Public Transport Day in Ulundi, in the north of the province where members of the executive council in the province commuted in taxis to various parts of Ulundi.

There were also roadblocks that were conducted.