Inclement weather: Travel with caution

By Shorné Bennie

Motorists are urged to travel with caution despite no major incidents on the road and N3 between Pietermaritzburg and Durban and Pietermaritzburg and Johannesburg. Despite two weather warnings, conditions are expected to improve late on Sunday afternoon. Van Reenen Pass has since reopened following an accident earlier on Sunday morning.

In Pietermaritzburg passengers were injured in an accident involving a truck and three other vehicles on the corner of Victoria and Boshoff streets.

It is alleged that the truck’s brakes failed at the robots, and it pushed into two sedans and a combi with passengers. No casualties or injuries were reported. AET Security was reported to be on scene assisting with the traffic.

The north and southbound carriageways on Van Reenen Pass which was closed on Sunday morning due to a multiple truck collision, has since reopened.

RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu urged motorists to travel with caution.

“The road is clear in both directions of the N3 and there are no major incidents however I am urging residents to travel with caution due to the poor weather conditions,” said Mngomezulu.

Durban motorists are urged to be aware of travelling in the following areas due to trees that have fallen over and other debris that are causing obstructions.

There is an obstruction blocking the left lane of the M7 west bound just before the main road/ Northdene offramp. Motorists are urge to beware of a possible sinkhole on Lambert Road and between the Mtuba and Hluhluwe there are multiple places where trees are lying on the road blocking the south bound lane.

Motorists are urged to travel with caution and delay travelling where possible.

South African Weather Services forecaster Wisani Maluleke said there is a possibility of localised flooding in low lying areas, informal and informal settlements.

There is a yellow level two, disruptive rain warning which may lead to localised flooding, this is expected over the southern parts and midlands of KZN today. A yellow level six warning for disruptive rain which may lead to flooding is expected over over Ugu and eThekwini districts today. Conditions are expected to clear up by Sunday afternoon, with no rain predicted for KZN on Monday. Driving conditions will be affected, so residents are asked to travel with caution,” sid Maluleke.