Increase in blending of diesel with other flammable liquids

By Chris Ndaliso

There has been an increase in the practice of blending diesel with other flammable liquids to increase profits, the Road Freight Association (RFA) has warned.

The association was reacting to recent reports that some filling stations were selling diesel mixed with illuminating paraffin.

RFA chief executive officer Gavin Kelly said operators (of diesel-run machines including generators and trucks) risk their machines’ life cycles, warranty, investment and safe operation when poor grade fuels are used.

We have observed an increase in the act of fuel-mixing in recent times. Fuel-mixing (with paraffin, benzine, other flammable liquids and even water) has been around for many years. In recent years there has been an increase in the practice, and the various bodies and authorities that are tasked with monitoring the quality of fuel spend a large amount of their time in following up on reports relating to fuel quality and mixing.

He said this was disturbing more especially to the road freight industry as operators depended solely on diesel.

Vehicle engines require a certain level (quality) of fuel which [provides] both optimum performance and ensures that the operation of the engine is within the specifications of the various parts of the engine.

“Where members of the public are aware of mixed fuels or poor quality fuels, this information can be forwarded to the Fuel Retailers Association (FRA) or to Sapia (SA Petroleum Industries Association),” he said.

Sizwe Sibeko, from the Fuel Retailers Association, said they have not received any recent complaints as retailers usually call the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy (DMRE) directly when coming across such activity.

The department did not answer questions as to the frequency of reports on cases of this nature, nor has it indicated what fines are imposed on those who are found to be engaging in diesel-mixing.

Its spokesperson, Johannes Mokobane, said, “Cases of contaminated fuel are dealt with by SARS for purposes of tax and levies. The mandate of DMRE is to conduct fuel-quality monitoring to ensure adherence to minimum compliance to specifications and standards as per fuel specifications and standards regulations. DMRE issues compliance notices in cases of fuel quality non-compliance established during our routine monitoring”.

Sapia chief executive Avhapfani Tshifularo reportedly said the organisation’s members and many other players in the market are concerned about the contamination.

He said the level of discounts offered in the market in certain parts of the country could not be justified if the product sold is pure diesel.

“Clearly there are people who continue to mix some paraffin with diesel,” he said.

Tshifularo further noted the rise in paraffin consumption in recent years.

According to a News24 report, Tshifularo’s observation was supported by the fact that in 2014 South Africa consumed 558 million litres of paraffin, a consumption which doubled to over one billion by 2021, with the numbers continuing to rise.