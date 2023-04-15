Increase in road fatalities over Easter is disappointing, transport minister

By Chris Ndaliso

KwaZulu-Natal had the fourth-highest number of pedestrians who died in road accidents over the Easter weekend, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said on Friday.

She said the province followed the Western Cape, Limpopo and Gauteng with such incidents.

Chikunga released the Easter weekend national accidents and fatalities statistics.

The top five traffic offences identified were speeding, driving unlicensed vehicles, driving without fastening seat belts, driving without licences and driving vehicles with worn-out tyres.

Allow me to express my profound disappointment and displeasure at the high rate of crashes and fatalities experienced during this Easter long weekend. The total number of fatal crashes this year is 185, resulting in 225 fatalities as opposed to the same period last year when we recorded 135 crashes that resulted in 161 fatalities.

“The statistics on gender classification shows a decrease in female fatalities, from 28% in 2022 to 19% in 2023, while male fatalities increased from 67% in 2022 to 70%. Most of these are young aspiring professionals, whose careers were beginning to shine,” said Chikunga.

She said a high number of those who died on the roads were pedestrians, who accounted for 44,4% of all fatalities, followed by passengers at 27,7%. Drivers accounted for 25,6%; cyclists at 1,3%, while the road user status of one percent could not be determined, she said.

The human factor, which include reckless and negligent driving, was the most prominent contributing factor in all fatalities at 96,2%, followed by road and environmental factors at 4,5%, while vehicle factors was the lowest contributor at 1,1%.

On Friday, the KZN Transport Department ignored requests for the overall statistics on the provincial roads.

On Tuesday, The Witness reported that the number of accidents in the country had increased by 33% between April 6 and 10 this year, compared with the same period from last year. Pietermaritzburg saw a 50% increase in fatalities, while Durban experienced a 29% increase.

A total of 3 254 vehicles were stopped in Pietermaritzburg between Thursday and Monday, while 2 963 were stopped in Durban for roadworthiness checks and other transgressions in the same period.

Chikunda said the N3 accident near Hilton was the only major crash on the last day of travel during that period, when a multiple-vehicle pile-up occurred in extremely misty conditions.

She said 30 934 traffic fines were issued, 430 vehicles were taken off the road because of unroadworthiness, 1 625 were impounded for displaying invalid or fake licence discs, while 1 716 drivers were arrested for excessive speeding, drunken driving and reckless and negligent driving.

The worst speedster was nabbed on the N1 in Centurion driving at an excessive speed of 198 kilometres per hour in a 120 km/h zone, while the worst case of drunk driving was arrested in Harrismith with 1,16 mg of alcohol in 1 000 ml of breath. This was 4,8 times more than the legal limit of 0,24 mg in 1 000 ml of breath.

The Automobile Association of South Africa said the country requires urgent intervention to ensure better road safety.