Increase in the number of accidents over the Easter weekend compared to last year

By Chris Ndaliso

The number of accidents during the long Easter weekend, from Thursday until Monday around midday, increased compared to the same period last year.

Excluding the accident on the N3 near Hilton on Monday evening, 27 people died on the province’s roads.

On Monday morning, the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV lost control and the vehicle overturned killing three people on the scene.

Road and Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu, said five other people suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Dundee Hospital.

The accident happened on the N11, Sunset Rest near Dundee. The occupants were flung out of the vehicle. A child and two adults died on the scene, while five other occupants were rushed to hospital. RTI officers took control of the scene. Three counts of culpable homicide are under investigation. READ MORE IFP support is rising

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, and other department officials, manned a roadblock in Mooi River on Monday morning as part of the high impact Easter holidays operations. The officials monitored traffic enforcement.

According to a preliminary report which has not yet been made public, but which The Witness has seen, the number of accidents in the country increased by 33% compared with the same period from last year.

Pietermaritzburg saw a 50% increase in fatalities while Durban, 29%. A total of 3 254 vehicles were stopped in Pietermaritzburg between Thursday and Monday, while 2 963 were stopped in Durban for roadworthiness checks and other transgressions.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said 16 people were injured yesterday morning, when a light delivery vehicle rolled off the N11, near the Elandslaagte turn-off about 24 km outside Ladysmith. Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene after 8 am and found the vehicle upright in the veld.

Several adults were found scattered around along the road and around the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that seven patients were in critical condition, while nine others had minor to moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated and the critically injured were provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for urgent care.”

In a separate incident, also on Monday, the jaws of life were used to rescue a driver from a wrecked vehicle on the N3 near Ashburton.

Mi7 national group’s emergency medical services found that a bakkie and a truck had collided, leaving the driver of the bakkie entrapped in the wreckage.

Pietermaritzburg firefighters were on scene, working with specialised hydraulic equipment to extricate the driver safely. Mi7 paramedics administered advanced life support interventions to stabilise the patient who had serious injuries, before he was transported to hospital.

Ncalane confirmed that the number of accidents was higher than last year. He said no definite figures could be given, as they were still monitoring the situation.

Our view is that the situation is not looking good, obviously for various reasons. We are still doing a comparison and when you look at the previous year’s numbers, this year’s numbers are high. Yes, people are changing their travelling patterns.

“They take leave and travel just before the holidays and that has helped reduce congestion on our roads. We are still monitoring the traffic flow,” said Ncalane.