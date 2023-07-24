Industrial technology show greeted with enthusiasm

By Khethukuthula Xulu

More than 100 innovators in the industrial technology sector flocked to Durban for the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2023.

The KZN Industrial Technology Exhibition (Kite), which was held at the Durban Exhibition Centre between July 18 and 20, was an interactive hub for industry enthusiasts who were keen to increase their knowledge and understanding of current industrial technology trends and legislation.

“The more than 100 exhibitors lined up a diverse range of industrial technology products and services geared around optimising productivity and uptime, and assisting with future-proofing businesses for continued sustainability.”

As industrial technology rapidly evolves to keep pace with Industry 4.0 (I4.0) and the ongoing drive towards digitalisation, we find that there is an increasing need to provide organisations with information on technology trends.

“Together with the thousands of industrial technology products and services on display, Kite provided vital information to organisations seeking ways to increase their automation, upgrade their legacy systems, and plan for a more sustainable future,” said Charlene Hefer of the Montgomery Group, the exhibition company behind Kite.

One of the exhibitors, Gareth Taylor of Beckhoff, said platforms like Kite offered like-minded companies to learn from each other and showcase new technologies.

The CEO of Logistics Systems Engineering, Fred Albrecht, said the exhibition gave customers an opportunity to see products live in action, “items they usually see in a pamphlet come alive and they see how they actually work”.

He added that society needed to hear more about industrial technology so they could see the possibility of evolution.

I find that when people and companies become innovative and introduce technology into their business, they empower the people that work in that company with advanced skills. Technology adds value in different levels of any industry.

Riaan Maree, from Pinnacle Welding and Safety, added that the industrial technology sector proved to be resilient during uncertain times like Covid-19, where many companies, including Pinnacle, adapted and grew.

“I could say that the Covid-19 period was not all bad for a company like ours, we made a lot of business during that time as we were producing necessary protective gear, and showed the rest of the world how important this industry is,” he said.