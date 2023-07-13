Infant skeletal remains found in Inanda, KZN

By Witness Reporter

The skeletal remains of an infant child were found in a bush on Hilltop Drive in Tea Estate, Inanda KZN on Wednesday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the discovery was made by children playing near an informal area.

“They informed their parents who contacted Rusa for assistance.”

ALSO READ | Mother buries her baby in secrecy

He said when Rusa officers arrived in the area, they were led several metres on an unpaved pathway.

“Reaction officers were directed to a bush where the location of the skull was pointed out. A packet that was tied was recovered near the skull. Several bones were located in the packet.”

Balram said the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.