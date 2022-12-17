Inflation hits Christmas lunch tables

Witness Reporter

Consumers will have to pay more attention than usual to Christmas specials as prices for Christmas lunch staples soar.

The prices of Christmas staples such as rice, cake flour, cooking oil, dairy products, and meat have all gone up.

According to data from Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD), “the cost of the Pietermaritzburg household food basket increased by R590,44 (14,4%) from R4 086,45 in November 2021 to R4 676, 89 in November 2022.”

The average food basket includes food staples which people from lower-income households use every month. PMBEJD’s data shows milk prices have increased by 12%, while bread prices are up by a whopping 20% and meat prices have seen a rise of between six and 16%.

This data is supported by data from Stats SA’s Consumer Price Inflation (CPI), which found that food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 12% year on year.

There was notable meat and dairy price inflation, meat experienced a rise from 9,9% in September to 10,5% in October and dairy prices rose to incredible heights, with an annual increase of 10,5% this year, recording monthly price increases of up to 3,5%.

The Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) said this year’s levels of food price increases are comparable to levels recorded in 2016/2017, when South Africa experienced widespread drought.