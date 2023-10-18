Inflation rises sharply to 5.4%

By Nompilo Kunene

The annual consumer price inflation (CPI) rose up to 5.4% for a second consecutive month in September from 4.8% in August.

Stats SA’s CPI for September, released on Wednesday, revealed that this brings the rate to the same level as June this year.

According to Stats SA, the transport category exerted strong upward pressure on the monthly inflation rate, with the fuel index increasing for a second consecutive month.

Fuel prices rose by 7.6% between August and September, with the cost of 95-octane petrol in some areas reaching a 13-month high of R24,54.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages also increased from 8% in August to 8.1% in September following five months of decline.

Meat prices grew by 0.6% between August and September, which pushed the annual rate up to 3.8, with poultry-related products seeing price movements due to producers culling birds in response to the avian flu outbreak.

The data showed that egg prices registered a monthly increase of 0.3% after a decline of 0.4% in August.

“Prices for poultry-related products deserve a close watch in the coming months to gauge the impact of the avian flu outbreak,” said Stats SA.