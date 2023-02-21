Ingonyama Trust board in limbo until a new chairperson is named

Witness Reporter

The reconfiguration of the Ingonyama Trust board has stalled.

The current board has completed its term and a new board is expected to be announced once Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has decided on who should steer the entity.

In an interview with a national broadcaster on Sunday, the prime minister for the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, expressed concern about reports of the snubbing of Judge Jerome Ngwenya from the Ingonyama Trust Board.

Ngwenya is the longest-serving chairperson of the board, having been at its helm since 2000, two years after its inception.

In an interview with a national broadcaster, Buthelezi said he did not know why Ngwenya was snubbed, and neither did the king. He said this might bring instability to the institution.

Ingonyama chief executive officer, Vela Mngwengwe, would not comment on the matter. Instead, he referred The Witness to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development for comment.

Department minister Thoko Didiza’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, said they have not received the list from the king through the premier’s office.

We understand that the [nomination] process has closed and we are waiting for the list of candidates from the premier. The minister can only make an pronouncement once the four names plus an additional member from the KZN Premier’s office have been received. The minister has already made nominations for four board members to make up the nine members required for the board. We do not know who the candidate for the board chairperson is as this is the king’s call to make. Even the judge was nominated by the king so as things stand, we are only waiting for the list and then the minister will make the announcement.

Ngwenya was the longest-serving chairperson, having chaired the board since 2000. He took over from Owen Green, who was the first chairperson when the board was established in 1998.

Because of his experience and understanding of the institution, he was expected to at least be nominated as a member.

Ngwenya would not be drawn to comment on the matter.

It is the king’s prerogative to appoint a board chairperson and the king does not consult on the matter. You should allow the process to unfold, and not interfere with it. I’m still the board chairperson until the king announces the candidacy, we can’t interfere with the process.

Provincial government spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, and the royal household could not be reached for comment.