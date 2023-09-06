Injured long-crested eagle rescued by FreeMe Wildlife

By Akheel Sewsunker

A long-crested eagle was found battered, broken and covered in mud before being rescued and sent for rehabilitation.

According to FreeMe Wildlife, the eagle was found lying on the side of the road, covered in mud, and was helped by a passing man who picked it up and rushed it to FreeMe Wildlife in the Midlands

FreeMe said that the bird, on intake to the facility, was found to have a fractured humerus.

The bird’s claws, feet and chest were covered in mud.

The long-crested eagle was re-hydrated, given pain relief medication, and once its condition had stabilized, it was booked in for an operation at the vet to get the bone pinned.

The bird was given a full body check for any other injuries before being booked in for surgery whereafter its recovery will be ongoing.