Inquest judgment into the death of struggle stalwart underway

By Chris Ndaliso

The Pietermaritzburg High Court began handing down judgement on Wednesday on its findings of an inquest into the death of struggle stalwart Dr Hoosen Haffejee.

He was found hanging in a Brighton Beach police cell in 1977.

Haffajee’s family and long-time comrade Yusuf Bhamjee were attending the hearing.

His arrest in 1977, according to Judge Z P Nkosi, followed a thorough surveillance by the Durban police security branch.

This was after a woman who, according to the court, was jealous of his relationship with another woman turned against him, and tipped off the security branch about his political activities.

The purpose of the inquest is to do justice to Haffejee’s life and death, and to the “struggle for truth and closure by the Haffejee family”, according to the family’s legal team.