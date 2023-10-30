Inspiring a nation

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Emotional and stressful.

This is how Pietermaritzburg residents described the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final between South Africa’s Springboks and new Zealand’s All Blacks on Saturday.

The Springboks clinched their back-to-back RWC victory, beating the All Blacks with a nerve-wracking 12-11 score, claiming their fourth Webb Ellis trophy, and retaining their title as world champions.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said when he drove around the city on Saturday night the city was abuzz with excitement and support for the Springboks.

Residents came out in numbers to attend the multiple mass screenings of the match at various venues around the city, including the KZN Botanical Garden, Woodburn Stadium, Collegians and the park in Anderson Road, in Merrivale.

“It was so exciting to see everyone coming out in their numbers to show support for our national team. We are very happy about what the Springboks did. This World Cup brought people together and united our nation. We wish this can continue going forward,” Thebolla said.

The mayor added that he hoped to see even more players from the region representing the South African team in the next world cup.

This year, Pietermaritzburg was proud to have local rugby player and Maritzburg College old boy Jesse Kriel playing for the Springboks.

After the game, Kriel addressed his alma mater in a video, dedicating the trophy to Maritzburg College.

To all the Maritzburg College boys, this is for you guys,” Kriel said, holding the Webb Ellis Cup in the video. For all the hard work over the last four years, thank you for all your support, thank you for everything. This school means so much to me, I’ve been really privileged to have spent five years at the school, and this is just to say thank you to you guys.

UKZN Varsity Shield head coach Jason Oliphant said he is filled with a great sense of pride and relief because the game was a spectacle of two of the best teams in the world.

“Although the weather did not allow for a free-flowing game, it was still an enthralling one.

“And to watch Siya [Kolisi] lift the trophy for a second time was truly special,” he said.

Talking about the unity shown by fans, he said Nelson Mandela has said that sport is a powerful transformative force, and the Springboks showed that throughout the tournament.

“They showed that when people, regardless of race, colour or creed, come together and work towards a common goal, anything is possible.

“More importantly, they showed that when you do things, not for yourself, but for the greater good, you will always be a winner.

“The Springboks ignited the spark of patriotism within each of us and hopefully it can fuel this country for a long time to come.”

Hendré Marnitz, director of rugby at Maritzburg College said: “I am so tired. Yesterday’s (Saturday’s) game was emotional and stressful. Everyone wanted them to win and I am so excited.”

For Ken Phillips, the Springbok’s victory was a double celebration as they had planned his son’s 21st birthday celebration to coincide with the World Cup final.

We were overjoyed, and we had a big screen to watch the rugby match while having an enormous braai. Yesterday’s [Saturday’s] win highlighted the unity in our country, we all stood together singing our national anthem. We played for a win, and together as a nation of all colours we celebrated the victory of ‘Amabhokobhoko’.

Shashi Singh, a pastor for One Life Church Grace Site, said they celebrated the game as a church community with braai fires and there was a party afterwards, with non-alcoholic beverages to celebrate in a safe environment.

“On Sunday people were revelling with love for one another and celebrating the unity in our diversity. Watching the game was absolutely nerve-wrackingly fantastic. It was wonderful to see enthusiasm among all the supporters. We thoroughly enjoyed watching it.”